Dec 15 Citycon Oyj :

* Signs agreement to buy office building in Bergen, Norway from Tryg Forsikring A/S

* Planned development work is expected to start in 2019, after the finalisation of zoning process

* Acquires building adjacent to Oasen shopping centre in Bergen for 78 million euros ($81.21 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9604 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)