UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 15 Elve SA :
* Announces that participated in public tender of ASDYS of total budget 3.5 million euros ($3.64 million) including VAT
* It has already been announced the decision to award the contract to the company
* The contract will be signed in the first quarter of 2017 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9608 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources