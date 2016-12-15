Dec 15 Gaz :

* Says its unit Yaroslavl Diesel Equipment Plant has started serial production of electronically controlled high pressure fuel pumps for YAMZ-530 family engines meeting the Euro-5 emission standard

* The project investments amount to about 500 million roubles ($8.08 million), of which 200 million roubles are the soft borrowed co-financing from the Industrial Development Fund Source text: bit.ly/2hzvMCy

Further company coverage: ($1 = 61.8505 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)