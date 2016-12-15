UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 15 HB Grandi Hf :
* Unions representing Icelandic fishermen have rejected collective agreement that was signed with Fisheries Iceland in November
* At this point in time it is not possible to evaluate how long this strike will last or impact it will have on company's daily operations
* Says hopes that two sides will come to an agreement as soon as possible Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources