Dec 15 HB Grandi Hf :

* Unions representing Icelandic fishermen have rejected collective agreement that was signed with Fisheries Iceland in November

* At this point in time it is not possible to evaluate how long this strike will last or impact it will have on company's daily operations

* Says hopes that two sides will come to an agreement as soon as possible Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)