Dec 15 Bank Of Qingdao Co Ltd

* announcement Resignation And Appointment Of Chairlady Of The Board Of Supervisors

* received resignation report of Zou Junqiu , chairlady of board of supervisors of bank

* Chen Qing appointed as chairlady of sixth session of board of supervisors

* resignation will become effective on date of formal appointment of a succeeding employee supervisor by bank