Dec 15 Sanlam Limited :

* Desmond Smith who has served as chairman since 2010 will retire after annual general meeting in June 2017

* Motsepe will retain his position as deputy chairman

* Van Zyl will take over from Desmond Smith in June 2017 in capacity of non-independent non-executive chairman