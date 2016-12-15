Dec 15 Aiton Caldwell SA :

* Signs agreement with Pomerania province for subsidy for its project of up to 0.6 million zlotys ($141,023.83)

* The project's total cost is 1.6 mln zlotys and it concerns the launch of a new product onto market and efficiency improvements by IT and communication technologies at Aiton Caldwell Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.2546 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)