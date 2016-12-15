Dec 15 Source: FINRA

* FINRA enforcement chief Brad Bennett announces departure

* FINRA-Susan Schroeder, deputy head of enforcement, has been named acting head of enforcement

* FINRA -Brad Bennett will leave FINRA early next year

* FINRA- will undertake a search for a replacement head of enforcement that will consider both internal and external candidates

* FINRA - Bennett is leaving to return to private practice Source text for Eikon: