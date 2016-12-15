Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 25
ZURICH, Jan 25 Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
Dec 15 MobiMedia Solution SA :
* Company's CEO, Ivan Hanamov, resigns as of Dec. 14 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, Jan 25 Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
* Says co's shareholder KK D Capital raises stake in co to 10.54 percent from 7.39 percent, on Jan. 25
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.5 billion ($47.94 million)