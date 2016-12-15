REFILE-SE Asia Stocks-Up tracking broader Asia; Thailand hits 22-mth high

(Corrects to add name of brokerage and full name of analyst in paragraph 3) By Hanna Paul Jan 25 Southeast Asian stock markets edged up on Wednesday, tracking broader Asian peers, as investors viewed the consequences of President Trump's trade decisions in a favourable light. A more protectionist United States under Donald Trump could push Asian countries towards their own regional trade alliances, Thailand's Central Bank Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob said on Tuesday