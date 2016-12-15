Dec 15 Fitch:

* Fitch says U.S. high yield default rate forecast at 3%; energy to 3% in 2017

* Fitch says expect U.S. high-yield default rate to finish 2017 at roughly 3%

* Fitch says U.S. energy defaults will taper off next year, with a forecast of just 3% compared with current 18.8% November trailing 12-month rate

* Fitch expects healthcare/pharmaceuticals, utilities/power/gas sectors to produce roughly $5 bln of defaults combined next year Source text for Eikon: