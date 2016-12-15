Dec 15 (Reuters) -
* Fitch says U.S. Banks to benefit from rate rise, but
earnings headwinds persist
* Fitch on U.S. Banks says increase in mortgage interest
rates will also likely contribute to higher valuations for
mortgages servicing rights
* Fitch on U.S. Banks - expects that banks will continue to
focus on expense controls in 2017 with some modest earnings
benefits from incremental rate hikes
* Fitch on U.S. Banks - expects home refinancing activity
may decline following the increase in the 10-year treasury
* Fitch on U.S. Banks -"going forward the outlook for bank
earnings is better than it was prior to the election, but
material improvement is unlikely"
Source text for Eikon: