Dec 15 (Reuters) -

* Fitch says U.S. Banks to benefit from rate rise, but earnings headwinds persist

* Fitch on U.S. Banks says increase in mortgage interest rates will also likely contribute to higher valuations for mortgages servicing rights

* Fitch on U.S. Banks - expects that banks will continue to focus on expense controls in 2017 with some modest earnings benefits from incremental rate hikes

* Fitch on U.S. Banks - expects home refinancing activity may decline following the increase in the 10-year treasury

* Fitch on U.S. Banks -"going forward the outlook for bank earnings is better than it was prior to the election, but material improvement is unlikely"