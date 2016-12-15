Dec 15 SSBV Rovsing A/S :

* Two new larger contracts MeTop ISVV

* Signs two contracts for MeTop-SG and Sentinel-1C/D satellite programmes

* Total value of contract is 7 million Danish crowns ($980,928)

* Signature of a contract with Airbus Defence and Space for MeTop-SG programme

* Contracts will further strengthen Rovsing engineering service position in ESA programmes

* 2nd contract has a minimum value of 1.94 million Danish crowns and will be amended in accordance to amount of refurbishment actually required Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.1361 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)