Dec 15 Prudential Financial Inc :

* Board has authorized repurchase of up to $1.25 billion of its outstanding common stock during period from January 1, 2017 through Dec 31, 2017

* FY2017 earnings per share view $10.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Prudential Financial Inc says will achieve common stock earnings per share in range of $10.15 to $10.65 for 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2hzOE49) Further company coverage: