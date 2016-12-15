Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 25
ZURICH, Jan 25 Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
Dec 15 Atresmedia Corporacion de Medios de Comunicacion SA :
* Presents strategic plan for its radio business
* Sees up to 30 percent EBITDA margin in radio segment versus previous goal of 25 percent if advertising market keeps upward trend
* To focus on consolidating new offer and hedging risks, putting value in its music audience
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, Jan 25 Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
* Says co's shareholder KK D Capital raises stake in co to 10.54 percent from 7.39 percent, on Jan. 25
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.5 billion ($47.94 million)