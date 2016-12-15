Dec 15 Atresmedia Corporacion de Medios de Comunicacion SA :

* Presents strategic plan for its radio business

* Sees up to 30 percent EBITDA margin in radio segment versus previous goal of 25 percent if advertising market keeps upward trend

* To focus on consolidating new offer and hedging risks, putting value in its music audience

