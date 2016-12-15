BRIEF-Starbucks nominates Rosalind Brewer, Jorgen Vig Knudstorp and Satya Nadella to its board of directors
* Nominates Rosalind Brewer, Jorgen Vig Knudstorp And Satya Nadella to its board of directors
Dec 15 Devry Education Group Inc :
* Co, Devry University agreed to settle litigation by FTC regarding Devry University's use of employment statistics in former advertising
* Student services and access to federal student loans are not impacted by settlement
* Co expects to record a settlement related pre-tax settlement charge in range of $52 million to $55 million in Q2 of fiscal year 2017
* Says agreed it will implement training and other agreed-upon compliance measures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nominates Rosalind Brewer, Jorgen Vig Knudstorp And Satya Nadella to its board of directors
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.5 billion ($47.94 million)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 24 Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion, making one of its largest deals of recent years as it searches for growth beyond its core networking business.