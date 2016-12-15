Dec 15 JCDecaux :

* Signs the first national bus shelter advertising contract in the Republic of Ireland

* Contract will start on 1(st) January 2017 and JCDecaux will take over advertising rights and maintenance related to 1,843 existing bus shelters

* JCDecaux will also install and maintain an estimated 500 new bus shelters which nta will purchase from JCDecaux during contract