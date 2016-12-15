BRIEF-Sirtex Medical appoints Rueben Teo as CEO for APAC region
* Rueben Teo appointed as chief executive offer for Asia Pacific (APAC) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 15 Euromedis Groupe SA :
* Reports Q1 revenue of 17.2 million euros ($17.9 million)versus 17.3 million euros a year ago
* Confirms its objective of turnover of 100 million euros by 2017/2018
* Anticipates a 4 pct increase in consolidated sales, excluding external growth, for FY 2016/2017 Source text: bit.ly/2gFgtWO Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9636 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sees net profit for FY2016 to increase by 20 percent to 35 percent, or to be 334 million yuan to 375 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY2015 (278 million yuan)
* Biocon wins MYR 300 million contract for insulin from MOH, Malaysia