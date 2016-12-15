BRIEF-PVH Corp to buy Tommy Hilfiger Men's Tailored Clothing Business for North America from Marcraft
* PVH Corp. to acquire tommy hilfiger men's tailored clothing business for north america from marcraft
Dec 15 Eldorado Resorts Inc
* Eldorado Resorts secures approval from the west virginia lottery commission for Isle Of Capri Casinos transaction
* Eldorado Resorts-Co, Isle Of Capri in process of obtaining all necessary approvals for planned transaction which is expected to close in Q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 24 Private equity firm Colony Capital has exited the capital of Carrefour, some ten years after first investing in Europe's largest retailer.
