* Following delivery of first pilot batch of insulin cartridges announced in september, Cellnovo and Flex have achieved two additional milestones

* Ramp up of wax actuator assembly production at flex facility that will result in a 50 pct capacity increase at cellnovo`s South Wales manufacturing facility in Q1 2017

* Further improvements have been made to flex manufacturing processes to increase yield and quality of full insulin cartridge

* Full commercial production of insulin cartridges is expected for early Q2 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)