UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 15 Edmunds.com:
* Average vehicle transaction price hits all-time high in 2016
* Average new vehicle transaction price will hit an all-time high in 2016 at $34,077 per vehicle, a 2.7 percent increase from 2015
* In 2017, Edmunds predicts that the average vehicle transaction price will further increase to $35,000
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources