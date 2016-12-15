BRIEF-TSMC orders equipment from United Integrated Services, Applied Materials
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.5 billion ($47.94 million)
Dec 15 Agree Realty Corp
* On December 15, 2016, Co entered into an amended and restated revolving credit and term loan agreement
* Agreement provides for $250 million unsecured revolving credit facility,$65 million unsecured term loan facility,$35 million unsecured term loan facility
* 350 million unsecured borrowing capacity matures on Jan 15, 2021,$65 million term loan,$35 million term loan matures on Jan 15, 2024- SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.5 billion ($47.94 million)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 24 Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion, making one of its largest deals of recent years as it searches for growth beyond its core networking business.
TOKYO, Jan 25 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday, getting a lift from record finishes on Wall Street on hopes the new U.S. administration will push up growth through a spending boost.