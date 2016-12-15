BRIEF-TSMC orders equipment from United Integrated Services, Applied Materials
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.5 billion ($47.94 million)
Dec 15 American Airlines Group Inc
* American Airlines Group - On Dec 15,co entered into amended and restated credit and guaranty agreement amending loan agreement dated May 23, 2013
* Says term loans under amended agreement mature on Dec 14, 2023 - SEC filing
* American Airlines Group Inc- Amended agreement provides for a $1.25 billion term loan facility,revolving credit facility that may be established in future Source text: [bit.ly/2hzaNSB] Further company coverage:
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.5 billion ($47.94 million)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 24 Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion, making one of its largest deals of recent years as it searches for growth beyond its core networking business.
TOKYO, Jan 25 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday, getting a lift from record finishes on Wall Street on hopes the new U.S. administration will push up growth through a spending boost.