BRIEF-TSMC orders equipment from United Integrated Services, Applied Materials
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.5 billion ($47.94 million)
Dec 15 Celgene Corp
* Evotec and Celgene corporation have entered into a strategic drug discovery and development collaboration
* Celgene holds exclusive options to in-license worldwide rights to evotec programmes developed from the company's compound library
* Co may be eligible to receive up to $250 million in milestones as well as up to low double-digit royalties on in-licensed programmes
* Initial term of the collaboration is five years
* Under terms of agreement, Evotec will receive an upfront payment of $45 million
* Celgene may also elect to screen compounds from proprietary celmod library using co's IPSC platform to evaluate activity in models of neurodegenerative diseases Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 24 Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion, making one of its largest deals of recent years as it searches for growth beyond its core networking business.
TOKYO, Jan 25 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday, getting a lift from record finishes on Wall Street on hopes the new U.S. administration will push up growth through a spending boost.