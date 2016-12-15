BRIEF-TSMC orders equipment from United Integrated Services, Applied Materials
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.5 billion ($47.94 million)
Dec 15 Peabody Energy Corp
* Peabody Energy Corp- On December 14, 2016, Bankruptcy Court entered an order authorizing early repayment of DIP obligations- SEC Filing
* Peabody Energy - Upon making payment, company's obligations under DIP credit agreement were satisfied in full and DIP credit agreement was terminated
* Peabody Energy Corp- On December 15, 2016, company repaid in full DIP obligations Source text: [bit.ly/2gOYeD1] Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 24 Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion, making one of its largest deals of recent years as it searches for growth beyond its core networking business.
TOKYO, Jan 25 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday, getting a lift from record finishes on Wall Street on hopes the new U.S. administration will push up growth through a spending boost.