Cisco to buy AppDynamics for about $3.7 bln
Jan 24 Cisco said on Tuesday it intends to acquire AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion in cash and assumed equity awards.
Dec 15 Enbridge Inc :
* Enbridge - co's shareholders overwhelmingly approved required resolutions in connection with merger transaction between co and Spectra Energy Corp
* Enbridge- Of common shares of Enbridge voted, 99.42% of Enbridge shares voted in favour of issuance of Enbridge shares as consideration for transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cisco announces intent to acquire application performance monitoring leader AppDynamics