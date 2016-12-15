Dec 15 Moody's:

* Moody's says Macri's reforms set stage for Argentina's economic revival, but imbalances persist

* Moody's on Argentina says government has increased fiscal transparency, given central bank greater autonomy

* Moody's says for Argentina's provinces, rising federal transfers will provide relief from financial stress

* Moody's on Argentina says banks profitability will suffer and capital may decline as inflation declines and real funding costs rise

* Moody's on Argentina says government's tariff reforms will improve the operating efficiency of the electricity sector

* Moody's on Argentina - for banks, the expected economic recovery and market-friendly policies will create new lending opportunities