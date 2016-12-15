Dec 15 Moody's:
* Moody's says Macri's reforms set stage for Argentina's
economic revival, but imbalances persist
* Moody's on Argentina says government has increased fiscal
transparency, given central bank greater autonomy
* Moody's says for Argentina's provinces, rising federal
transfers will provide relief from financial stress
* Moody's on Argentina says banks profitability will suffer
and capital may decline as inflation declines and real funding
costs rise
* Moody's on Argentina says government's tariff reforms will
improve the operating efficiency of the electricity sector
* Moody's on Argentina - for banks, the expected economic
recovery and market-friendly policies will create new lending
opportunities
Source text: (bit.ly/2gFYMGy)
