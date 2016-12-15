BRIEF-TSMC orders equipment from United Integrated Services, Applied Materials
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.5 billion ($47.94 million)
Dec 15 Allergan Plc :
* Allergan announces civil resolution concluding federal investigation into Forest sales & marketing practices
* Settlement will resolve a Qui Tam litigation pending in United States district court for eastern district of Wisconsin, 12-CV-366
* Agreement will not affect Allergan's ongoing business with any customers, including government
* Forest has agreed to enter into settlements with state medicaid programs in connection with same investigation
* Its indirect subsidiaries Forest Laboratories LLC and Forest Pharmaceuticals have reached a civil resolution with federal government
* Under terms of settlement agreement, Forest will pay a total of $38 million to federal government and any settling states to resolve all civil claims Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 24 Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion, making one of its largest deals of recent years as it searches for growth beyond its core networking business.
TOKYO, Jan 25 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday, getting a lift from record finishes on Wall Street on hopes the new U.S. administration will push up growth through a spending boost.