Dec 15 Centene Corp :

* 2017 total revenue is expected to be $46.0 billion to $46.8 billion

* Centene corp - 2017 earnings per diluted share are expected to be $3.78 to $4.22

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.83, revenue view $46.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Centene - 2017 guidance reflects lower margins on health insurance marketplace business due to uncertainty created by outcome of presidential election

* 2017 adjusted diluted earnings per share are expected to be $4.40 to $4.85

* Centene Corp - confirms 2016 guidance

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.33, revenue view $39.70 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 consolidated health benefits ratio of approximately 87.0% to 87.5%