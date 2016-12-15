BRIEF-TSMC orders equipment from United Integrated Services, Applied Materials
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.5 billion ($47.94 million)
Dec 15 Sunshine Heart Inc :
* Files for resale of up to 4.1 million shares of co's common stock - sec filing
* Sunshine heart - in addition files for resale of 21.2 million shares of co's common stock issuable upon exercise of common stock purchase warrants
* Sunshine heart says the 4.1 million shares are issuable upon conversion of 700 shares of co's series d convertible preferred stock Source text bit.ly/2hpPfr6 Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 24 Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion, making one of its largest deals of recent years as it searches for growth beyond its core networking business.
TOKYO, Jan 25 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday, getting a lift from record finishes on Wall Street on hopes the new U.S. administration will push up growth through a spending boost.