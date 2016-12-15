BRIEF-TSMC orders equipment from United Integrated Services, Applied Materials
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.5 billion ($47.94 million)
Dec 15 Terraform Power Inc :
* Sees 2017 adjusted revenue $600 - 700 million - presentation
* Sees 2016 adjusted revenue $700 - 710 million
* Sees 2016 net loss of $145 million to $105 million, sees 2017 net loss of $50 million to net income of $50 million
* Fy2016 revenue view $699.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 revenue view $702.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text bit.ly/2gQ9BZX Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 24 Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion, making one of its largest deals of recent years as it searches for growth beyond its core networking business.
TOKYO, Jan 25 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday, getting a lift from record finishes on Wall Street on hopes the new U.S. administration will push up growth through a spending boost.