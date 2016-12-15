BRIEF-TSMC orders equipment from United Integrated Services, Applied Materials
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.5 billion ($47.94 million)
Dec 15 Moneygram International Inc :
* MoneyGram International -amendment also extends maturity date of revolving credit commitments of extending lenders from March 28, 2018 to Sept 28, 2019
* MoneyGram International Inc - On December 12, 2016, co and units entered into amendment no. 2 to amended and restated credit agreement- sec filing
* Moneygram International Inc - amendment decreases aggregate revolving credit commitments from $150 million to $125 million from Dec 12, 2016 to March 27, 2018
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 24 Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion, making one of its largest deals of recent years as it searches for growth beyond its core networking business.
TOKYO, Jan 25 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday, getting a lift from record finishes on Wall Street on hopes the new U.S. administration will push up growth through a spending boost.