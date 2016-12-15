BRIEF-TSMC orders equipment from United Integrated Services, Applied Materials
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.5 billion ($47.94 million)
Dec 15 Apple Inc
* Apple - changes include increasing availability of proxy access by limiting situations under which maximum number of proxy access candidates is reduced
* Apple Inc - on december 13, 2016, board of directors of apple inc. Adopted amendments to apple's amended and restated bylaws
* Apple - changes include that shareholders may re-nominate a proxy access candidate regardless of level of support received at annual meeting of shareholders
* Apple - changes include extending deadline by which nominating shareholders, proxy access candidates must provide information to co to 10 business days from 5
* Apple - narrowed scope of nominating shareholder's indemnification obligations to legal, regulatory violations arising out of actions, communications with co's shareholders Source text bit.ly/2hTmTTl Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 24 Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion, making one of its largest deals of recent years as it searches for growth beyond its core networking business.
TOKYO, Jan 25 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday, getting a lift from record finishes on Wall Street on hopes the new U.S. administration will push up growth through a spending boost.