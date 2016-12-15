BRIEF-TSMC orders equipment from United Integrated Services, Applied Materials
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.5 billion ($47.94 million)
Dec 15 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc- pursuant to agreement, company will purchase from CMC commercial supply of andexanet alfa- sec filing
* Portola Pharmaceuticals- pursuant to agreement, cmc will provide other services supporting co's regulatory applications in United States, European Union
* Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc- under agreement, co is required to purchase a fixed number of batches of andexanet alfa from cmc from 2017 through 2018
* Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc- on December 9, co entered into an amended and restated commercial supply agreement with CMC Icos Biologics Inc
* Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc- company or CMC may also terminate agreement prior to February 15, 2017 Source text - bit.ly/2gGKEgd Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 24 Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion, making one of its largest deals of recent years as it searches for growth beyond its core networking business.
TOKYO, Jan 25 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday, getting a lift from record finishes on Wall Street on hopes the new U.S. administration will push up growth through a spending boost.