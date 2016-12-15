BRIEF-TSMC orders equipment from United Integrated Services, Applied Materials
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.5 billion ($47.94 million)
Dec 15 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd
* Axalta Coating Systems - on december 15, 2016, co's units entered into amendment no. 4 to credit agreement dated as of february 1, 2013- sec filing
* Says amendment extends maturity date of borrowers' term loans under credit agreement to february 1, 2023
* Axalta coating systems -amendment no. 4 provides for loans to be refinanced through incurrence of tranche of $1,545 million, tranche of eur 400 million of new term loans Source text bit.ly/2gGG5m1 Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 24 Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion, making one of its largest deals of recent years as it searches for growth beyond its core networking business.
TOKYO, Jan 25 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday, getting a lift from record finishes on Wall Street on hopes the new U.S. administration will push up growth through a spending boost.