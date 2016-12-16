BRIEF-Euro Cervantes H1 loss before tax widens to 7.0 mLN euros
* Says H1 loss before tax 7.0 million euros ($7.48 million) versus loss 3.3 million euros year ago Source text: http://bit.ly/2jmN5pv
Dec 16 Mhm Metals Ltd
* Response to proposed takeover by mercantile investment company ltd
* Mhm metals- board notes there is no certainty that proposed offer will result in a formal offer or what terms of any such offer would be
* Mhm metals-board advises shareholders need not take any action until they and board have had an opportunity to consider a formal offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says H1 loss before tax 7.0 million euros ($7.48 million) versus loss 3.3 million euros year ago Source text: http://bit.ly/2jmN5pv
NEW HAVEN, Conn., Jan 27 A federal jury found former Jefferies Group bond trader Jesse Litvak guilty for a second time for defrauding customers on bond prices, but acquitted him on nine of the 10 counts he faced.
* Says to propose divedend of 0.02756 euro ($0.0295) per share from FY 2016 profit Source text for Eikon: