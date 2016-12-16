Dec 16 Proximus Nv

* Proximus launches project 'Fiber for Belgium'

* Announces an investment of 3 billion euros ($3.13 billion) in coming 10 years to accelerate roll-out of fiber in belgium

* Will cover more than 85 pct of all enterprises and more than 50 pct of all households with fiber

* Dense city areas will be fully fiberized, starting with progressive roll-out in 6 cities early 2017: Antwerp, Brussels, Charleroi, Ghent, Namur and Roeselare Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9585 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)