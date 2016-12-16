Dec 16 DKSH Holding AG :

* Redefines responsibilities of executive board

* On Dec. 15 DKSH board of directors, in close cooperation with designated CEO, Stefan Butz, and incumbent CEO and future chairman of board of directors, Joerg Wolle, redefined responsibilities within executive board

* Following general meeting of March 23, 2017, Stefan Butz will assume as CEO responsibility for entire operational business

* At same time Bruno Sidler will step down from his function as Chief Operating Officer (COO)

* Effective Jan. 1, 2017, Martina Ludescher, Head Corporate Development, will assume newly created function of Chief Commercial Officer (CCO)