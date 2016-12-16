Dec 16 Rentokil Initial Plc :
* Joint venture with Haniel
* Rentokil Initial Plc and Haniel & Cie Holding company have
today entered into an agreement to form a joint venture
* Deal creating a leading provider of workwear and hygiene
services in europe with combined revenues of c. Eur 1.1bn and
apbita of c. Eur 130m
* Joint venture will be formed through transfer of Rentokil
Initial Businesses into CWS-BOCO, a company owned by Haniel
* In relation to its investment in JV, company will receive
an annual fixed dividend of eur 19m for five years
* Anticipates maintaining its stake in joint venture for a
minimum period of three years, and for an anticipated period of
five years
* JV brings together rentokil initial's workwear and hygiene
businesses in 10 countries principally in Benelux and Central &
Eastern Europe regions
* JV with include Haniel's businesses in 17 countries which
operate under Cws-Boco brand
* Valuation of rentokil initial's businesses transferring
into JV reflects good value at a multiple of 15.2 times APBITA
(12 months to 30 June 2016)
* Rentokil initial will receive around eur 520m in cash and
a c. 18 pct stake in joint venture, subject to working capital
and other adjustments
* Guidance for expenditure on bolt-on acquisitions in 2017
now increased to £100m
* Target for completion is mid-2017
