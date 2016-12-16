Dec 16 Tele2 AB

* Tele2 and Telenor have signed an agreement to build a common nationwide network with 5G technology

* They aim to offer the first customers access to 5G with full functionality as early as 2020

The companies already share 2G and 4G networks via their joint company Net4Mobility. Tele2 and Telenor established Net4Mobility in 2009 to jointly build and operate a national 4G network