Dec 16 ANZ Bank New Zealand Ltd :

* Anz Nz announces new md retail and business banking

* Anz New Zealand's new cfo will be named in coming weeks, along with a managing director for its wealth business

* Appointment of Antonia Watson to role of managing director retail and business banking

* Antonia watson replaces john body who has been bank's managing director retail, business banking and wealth