UPDATE 1-Ford sees return to Russian market growth in 2017
PARIS, Jan 27 Ford expects the embattled Russian car market to return to growth this year as improved stability in exchange rates and prices brings customers back into showrooms.
Dec 16 Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd
* Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for itraconazole capsules
* Itraconazole capsules are indicated for the treatment of blastomycosis, histoplasmosis and aspergillosis
* Source text: bit.ly/2hAnBIy Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 27 Ford expects the embattled Russian car market to return to growth this year as improved stability in exchange rates and prices brings customers back into showrooms.
* Chief Executive John Watson says top priority remains keeping & growing dividend
* Japan Airlines' Group operating profit likely fell 20% on the year to around 135 billion yen for the 9 months ended Dec. 31 - Nikkei