UPDATE 1-Ford sees return to Russian market growth in 2017
PARIS, Jan 27 Ford expects the embattled Russian car market to return to growth this year as improved stability in exchange rates and prices brings customers back into showrooms.
Dec 16 National Australia Bank Ltd :
* written to customers migrated to Australia,on accounts established via bank's migrant banking team while they resided overseas
* error does not impact customers who set up an account in Australia
* email included customer information such as a name, address, email address, bsb and account number - website
* notified and working with industry regulators, including office of the Australian Information Commissioner and ASIC of error
* notified customers that email confirming their account had been established was also sent in error to incorrect email address
* says is reaching out to approximately 60,000 migrant banking customers to notify them about this error
* error caused by human error, identified following internal checks and as soon as co realised what had happened, co took action Source nab.co/2hBOCsJ Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 27 Ford expects the embattled Russian car market to return to growth this year as improved stability in exchange rates and prices brings customers back into showrooms.
* Chief Executive John Watson says top priority remains keeping & growing dividend
* Japan Airlines' Group operating profit likely fell 20% on the year to around 135 billion yen for the 9 months ended Dec. 31 - Nikkei