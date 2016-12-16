BRIEF-Euro Cervantes H1 loss before tax widens to 7.0 mLN euros
* Says H1 loss before tax 7.0 million euros ($7.48 million) versus loss 3.3 million euros year ago Source text: http://bit.ly/2jmN5pv
Dec 16 Helvetia Holding AG :
* Invests in MoneyPark and pushes ahead with digitisation
* Taking over 70 percent of shares of MoneyPark, bought shares for a total price of 107 million Swiss francs ($104.16 million)
* Acquisition is also an important step towards digitisation and an improved customer centricity as part of helvetia 20.20 strategy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0273 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW HAVEN, Conn., Jan 27 A federal jury found former Jefferies Group bond trader Jesse Litvak guilty for a second time for defrauding customers on bond prices, but acquitted him on nine of the 10 counts he faced.
* Says to propose divedend of 0.02756 euro ($0.0295) per share from FY 2016 profit Source text for Eikon: