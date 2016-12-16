Dec 16 Mq Holding Ab

* Q1 like-for-like sales declined -5.4 percent

* Q1 operating profit was sek 42 million (42), corresponding to an operating margin of 9.7 percent (10.9).

* Q1 net sales amounted to sek 433 million (382), up 13.4 percent.

* Q1 gross margin was 63.0 percent (59.7)

* Says The MQ Group's repositioning to reach a broader target group in Sweden is continuing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)