UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 16 Mq Holding Ab
* Q1 like-for-like sales declined -5.4 percent
* Q1 operating profit was sek 42 million (42), corresponding to an operating margin of 9.7 percent (10.9).
* Q1 net sales amounted to sek 433 million (382), up 13.4 percent.
* Q1 gross margin was 63.0 percent (59.7)
* Says The MQ Group's repositioning to reach a broader target group in Sweden is continuing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources