Dec 16 Balfour Beatty

* Announces 80% sale of its interests in five street lighting PFI projects

* Sale is for a cash consideration of £33 million which will be retained within Balfour Beatty

* Sale to funds managed by Equitix

* Proceeds from transaction are in excess of directors' valuation

* Balfour Beatty may receive further cash consideration when latest results of a number of projects are determined