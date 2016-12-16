Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 16 Heitech Padu Bhd :
* The contract value of the project is 2.3 million rgt
* On dec 6, unit received letter of acceptance for appointment of duta technic sdn bhd by tenaga nasional berhad
* "The letter of award will have a positive effect on the earnings per share."
* The contract will have no material effect to the dividend policy
* Transaction will not have any material effect on group's net asset for fy ending dec 31 Source text: [ID:bit.ly/2hNFST4] Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)