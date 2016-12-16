Dec 16 Heitech Padu Bhd :

* The contract value of the project is 2.3 million rgt

* On dec 6, unit received letter of acceptance for appointment of duta technic sdn bhd by tenaga nasional berhad

* "The letter of award will have a positive effect on the earnings per share."

* The contract will have no material effect to the dividend policy

* Transaction will not have any material effect on group's net asset for fy ending dec 31