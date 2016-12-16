EU mergers and takeovers (Jan 27)
BRUSSELS, Jan 27 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Dec 16 Trinity Mirror Plc :
* Says trading update
* Says board is confident that performance for year will be marginally ahead of expectations
* Sees net debt falling to around 35 mln stg by year end, significantly better than expectations
* Sees group revenue on a like for like basis is expected to fall by below 8 pct in Q4 compared to a decline of 9 pct in Q3 and a decline of 8 pct in first half
* Publishing revenue is expected to fall by 8 pct in final quarter with print declining by 10 pct and digital growing by 8 pct
* Says print advertising and circulation revenue is expected to fall by 17 pct and 5 pct respectively.
* Classified digital revenues continue to remain under pressure; expecting to deliver strong growth in digital display and transactional revenue of 18 pct
* Says legal costs, will be higher and this has caused us to increase provision for dealing with these historic matters by 11.5 mln stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
BRUSSELS, Jan 27 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
ANKARA/ISTANBUL, Jan 27 Campaigning has not officially started, but a string of video "selfies" by the likes of sports stars, actors and cabinet ministers has already launched a divisive debate on plans that would hand Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan sweeping new powers.
LONDON, Jan 27 British plans to leave the European Atomic Energy Community (Euratom) when it exits the European Union could raise costs, delay new nuclear power projects and complicate research and international cooperation agreements, experts said on Friday.