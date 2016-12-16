Dec 16 Trinity Mirror Plc :

* Says trading update

* Says board is confident that performance for year will be marginally ahead of expectations

* Sees net debt falling to around 35 mln stg by year end, significantly better than expectations

* Sees group revenue on a like for like basis is expected to fall by below 8 pct in Q4 compared to a decline of 9 pct in Q3 and a decline of 8 pct in first half

* Publishing revenue is expected to fall by 8 pct in final quarter with print declining by 10 pct and digital growing by 8 pct

* Says print advertising and circulation revenue is expected to fall by 17 pct and 5 pct respectively.

* Classified digital revenues continue to remain under pressure; expecting to deliver strong growth in digital display and transactional revenue of 18 pct

* Says legal costs, will be higher and this has caused us to increase provision for dealing with these historic matters by 11.5 mln stg