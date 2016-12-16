Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 16 Octo Technology SA :
* Announces accenture's opening of public tender offer for shares of octo technology for 22.5 euros($23.50) per share and 1.72 euros per warrant
* Friendly takeover bid initiated by Accenture for all OCTO Technology shares held directly or indirectly by Accenture, representing 52.6 pct of capital (on diluted basis)
* Tender, declared in conformity by the Autorité Des Marchés Financiers (AMF), is open from Dec 13, 2016 until Jan 20, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9576 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)