Dec 16 Octo Technology SA :

* Announces accenture's opening of public tender offer for shares of octo technology for 22.5 euros($23.50) per share and 1.72 euros per warrant

* Friendly takeover bid initiated by Accenture for all OCTO Technology shares held directly or indirectly by Accenture, representing 52.6 pct of capital (on diluted basis)

* Tender, declared in conformity by the Autorité Des Marchés Financiers (AMF), is open from Dec 13, 2016 until Jan 20, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9576 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)