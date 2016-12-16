Dec 16 Europacorp SA :

* H1 revenue 60.6 million euros ($63.3 million) versus 76.6 million euros year ago

* H1 net loss of 27.6 million euros due to under-performance of recent films

* H1 net loss group share 27.6 million euros versus loss of 3.5 million euros year ago

* H1 operating loss of 33.6 mln euros vs loss of 4.1 mln euros year ago

* Given net loss recorded over H1 of 2016/2017 and in view of film line-up for H2, net loss is expected for FY 2016/2017

* Anticipates a return to a more dynamic growth in 2017/2018